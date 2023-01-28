Beed (Maharashtra): In a four-day agricultural festival held in Gevrai of Maharashtra's Beed district, a buffalo weighing 1,500 kg has become the centre of attraction. Farmers flocked to see the buffalo whose price is Rs 1.5 crore. The festival is organised every year on behalf of Kisan Krishi Pratishthan for the last 15 years for the farmers of Marathwada to stay updated with modern technology.

This year, as many as 180 stalls have been set up with various equipment, including materials useful to farmers for the exhibition at the agricultural festival. The organiser of the festival Mahesh Bendre said a buffalo named Gajendra from Karnataka's Belgaum has also been brought to the exhibition as the main attraction to create interest in livestock and dairy farming among the farmers.

"The weight of the buffalo is 1,500 kg. We feed Gajendra 15 litres of milk and 3 kg of apples per day. The price of the buffalo is Rs 1.5 crore," said Gajendra's owner. "We also give it separate fodder, two kg of atta and three kg of the meal. We spend Rs 2,000 per day for one buffalo and Rs 10,000 for five buffaloes. We have 50 buffaloes in the house and they produce 100 to 150 litres of milk," said the owner.

During the four-day agricultural festival, a state-level agricultural exhibition will be held to inform the farmers of the Beed district about the modern technology of Haryana, Punjab and other states. Moreover, there will be seminars based on agriculture where the farmers can learn new technologies and take advantage of them.