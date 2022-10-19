.

Bulandshahr City Magistrate consoles baby of injured woman, kudos pour in Published on: 39 minutes ago

A woman officer's humane gesture has been receiving appreciation from people and a video of this kindheartedness has gone viral on social media. A UP roadways bus met with an accident on Monday in the Jahangirabad area of ​​Bulandshahr, leading to injury to a woman traveler. The injured was also carrying an infant with her. When the injured woman was admitted to Budlanshahr District Hospital for first aid; her child while needing attention was also crying. Moved by the plight of the baby, City Magistrate Meenu Rana took the child on her lap and tried to make him comfortable, while discharging her duty.