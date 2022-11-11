.

BSP candidate wears garland of shoes in campaign for HP Assembly polls

All political parties are putting their all into the Himachal Pradesh assembly poll campaign. Contesting candidates are resorting to door to door campaigns building public relations, putting up banners, posters and hoardings to lure voters. In the melee, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate in Bilaspur district caught everyone's eye with his unique form of campaigning. Amarnath Khurana, the BSP candidate from the Bilaspur constituency, was spotted wearing a garland of shoes around his neck with a flag in his hand. On his unusual campaigning, Khurana said each shoe demonstrates an issue that he would fight for upon winning, such as unemployment, pension scheme, farmer's agitation and so on.