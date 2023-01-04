.

BRS MLA slaps toll plaza staff in Telangana for insisting toll for incomplete roads

Bellampally MLA Durgam Chinnaiah has attacked a toll booth staff of Mandamarri toll plaza in the Mancherial district of Telangana, as they insisted for toll fee for the incomplete roads. Toll fee collection began at the Mandamarri toll plaza since last month. When the MLA's vehicle reached there, the toll plaza staff were reportedly rude with the legislator. An upset Chinnaiah got down from the car and quarrelled with the staff as to how the toll can be collected when the road works are still pending.