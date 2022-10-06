.

BRS leaders thrash man for bursting fireworks without Minister's permission Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Mahbubnagar (Telangana): Amid Dussehra celebrations held at Telanagan's Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad ground on Wednesday, a man was thrashed by workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for bursting crackers at an event where Minister V Srinivas Goud was present as the chief guest. According to the sources, fireworks were set off without the minister's permission and this is said to have irked him and party workers. The moderators warned Harinath, the fireworks manager, and suggested that he should come on stage. Harinath was then thrashed publically by the party workers. In a viral video, BRS workers are seen thrashing Harinath on stage, questioning him for setting off the fireworks.