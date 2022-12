.

Bride and groom reach Roorkee in helicopter Published on: 17 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

To fulfill his grandfather's wish, a groom from Uttarakhand's Roorkee arrived in a helicopter at their wedding. The wedding took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Friday. The helicopter landed at KL DAV ground in Roorkee. A crowd welcomed the newlyweds.