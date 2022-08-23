.

Body carried through flooded river in Maharashtra Published on: 2 hours ago

Palghar: A video of a dead body of an elderly man from Bormal Bhendipada, who died two days ago, being carried by the family members through the dangerous currents of a flooded river has surfaced. In the video, it is seen that the villagers are striving hard to carry the dead body while they are half submerged in the water. The villagers said they have been demanding a road to the cemetery for a long time, however, the same was not even considered by the government.