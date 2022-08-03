.

Viral video: Boat stuck in strong cyclonic winds

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu): A video has surfaced showing the boat reeling in the waves in Kanyakumari and Kerala due to rough seas. On August 1, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning to fishermen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala not to go fishing due to strong cyclonic winds blowing in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, a video has been released of a boat returning to the shore that got caught in the storm. The four fishermen who were traveling in it were thrown into the sea. Three people were rescued.