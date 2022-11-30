.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after entry of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP Published on: 4 hours ago

Indore: The BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi after the entry of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Indore BJP district chief Rajesh Sonkar reminded that in 1952 the Congress stopped Ambedkar from entering the Parliament. He alleged that Congress fielded their nominee against BR Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha polls. Sonkar also alleged that Congress has always used people belonging to ST and SC as a 'vote bank'.