BJP ropes in robot to campaign for Gujarat Assembly polls Published on: 13 hours ago

Political parties have started using unique ways of campaigning for the ensuing Gujarat Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has roped in a robot to attract voters. Multi-Zone IT Cell chief Harshit Patel has created the robot with unique features. From distributing pamphlets to the door-to-door campaign, the robot helps nominees. "This robot distributes pamphlets to the public. "We also use it for the door-to-door campaign and other works, we have also attached speakers, along with pre-recorded slogans for candidates' campaigning," said Harshit.