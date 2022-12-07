.

BJP National spokesperson Prem Shukla claims BJP's win in Guj and HP assembly polls

BJP national spokesperson, Prem Shukla in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said that BJP on Thursday would definitely achieve a clear mandate, in terms of voting percentage and get the maximum number of votes in Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh. BJP's Jairam Thakur will buck the trend-of the State Government changing every five year-in Himachal Pradesh and will form a government. "Not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will play an essential role but the development done by the party in both states will ensure BJP's win. If we talk about Himachal Pradesh, BJP has inaugurated AIIMS and many medical colleges, around 5,000 km of roads were built, and every house has been provided with an LPG connection," said Shukla. He also said that , in Gujarat, BJP ensured the supply of fresh drinking water to every house, the state's GDP has increased by 19 per cent and the state now has a budget of Rs 2.5 lakh crore while it was just Rs 10000 crores during the Congress' regime. "The people of Gujarat and Himachal have witnessed the development and they believe in BJP under the leadership of PM Modi and nothing can stop BJP from acing elections in both states," added Shukla.