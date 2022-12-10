.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao kicked by cow in AP's Guntur Published on: 16 hours ago

A visit to Guntur's mirchi yard, a well-known trading spot for large quantities of dried red chillies in Andhra Pradesh, turned out to be an almost tear-inducing experience for BJP's Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who visited the area for a meeting. In a video that has surfaced, the unsuspecting leader is seen trying to approach and touch a cow as it jolts, and hits him with its hind legs. This fails to demotivate Rao, however, as he tries it again, this time the kick narrowly misses his hand as the cow is controlled by its handler. In the end, the MP leaves after folding his hands from a distance.