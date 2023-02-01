Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari from Sevata Assembly in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh was seen training his dog to chant "Ram-Ram" recently. A video of him and the canine in the act was shared by the MLA himself on his Facebook account on Monday.

The pet dog in the video appears to be a Siberian Husky. The MLA first asks the dog to say 'Ram Ram' as he lures it with some eatable in his hand. In response, the dog barks and sometimes whines. After a couple of attempts, MLA offers the eatable to the dog. Thousands of Facebook users viewed the video and hundreds of them reacted to it. On Wednesday, the video had garnered over 12,000 views and had been shared by a lot of social media users. Many of them reacted to the video with 'Jai Shri Ram' in the comments section.

Since the Ram Mandir construction began in the Ayodhya party members of the ruling BJP feel very proud in talking about the development and keep making comments and claims naming Lord Rama. In the latest development, two rare rocks from which the idols of Lord Ram and Sita will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya will reach Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Nepal on Tuesday.

The 60 million-year-old Shaligram rocks are only to be found on the banks of the Kali Gandaki River in Nepal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome and worship the stones at Gorakhnath temple. Apart from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers, the general public is also excited about the entry of the rocks into Gorakhpur.