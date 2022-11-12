.

BJP MLA Anil Singh pulls up officials

A video of BJP MLA Anil Singh has surfaced in which he was spotted giving an unruly order to officials. Anil Singh from the Purva Assembly could be seen reprimanding the officials at the Vikas Bhavan Auditorium of Unnao. On entering the room, he pulled up the officials and said, "When I come, all the officials need to stand up and greet me." Anil Singh was first elected as an MLA on a BSP ticket from the Purwa Assembly constituency. Now, he has been elected as an MLA from the same Assembly constituency from BJP. It could be heard in the video that some workers were chanting 'Jai Ho Jai Ho.' BJP MLA Anil Singh was here to meet Chief Development Officer Divyanshu Patel and Zilla Panchayat president Shakun Singh at Vikas Bhavan.