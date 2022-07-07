.

Bizarre: Doctor removes shrimp from a man's nostril in AP Published on: 1 hours ago

A man was finding it difficult to breathe as a shrimp got stuck in his nostril and was rushed to a private hospital in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. M. Ramakrishna, a doctor, examined him and removed the shrimp through endoscopy treatment. The man, a resident of Ganapavaram Mandal of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh, informed that he suddenly started to suffocate while he was fishing and a shrimp was found in his nostril. Netizens are stunned to see the visuals of the operation and people call it a miracle that the man managed to survive.