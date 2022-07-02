.

Motu, the hen turns two: Watch her birthday celebrations Published on: 2 hours ago

A hen's birthday was celebrated with pomp and show in the East Godavari district. Motu, the hen turned two on May 11. Visuals of her birthday party have gone viral on social media now. Udaya Bhaskar, a resident of Peera Ramachandrapuram village of Anaparthi Mandal of East Godavari district threw a grand party on his hen's birthday. Bhaskar said that he brought five eggs from a relative and he artificially hatched them from which four chicks died while only Motu survived. He celebrated Motu's first birthday in Chennai while this year, the birthday was celebrated with great enthusiasm where people clicked pictures with Motu.