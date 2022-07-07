.

Bike catches fire at Fuel Pump in Haryana Published on: 2 hours ago

A big tragedy was averted at the fuel pump in Panchkula, Haryana as a bike catches fire. However, alert employees at the pump doused the flames to avert a major tragedy. The incident was captured on CCTV. As per the video, the biker realized that his bike has caught fire and took it away from the spot. Seeing the flames, he dumped the raging bike and fled. Meanwhile, an employee rushed with a fire extinguisher to douse the flames