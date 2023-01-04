.

Popularly known as Hammer Headman, Dharmendra, hailing from the Kaimur district in Bihar brought another laurel for the state. He achieved a record feat of carrying a motorbike weighing around 120 kg on his shoulder and also covering a distance of 100 meters in 30 seconds. Dharmendra achieved the feat while participating in an event held in Tripura's capital Agartala on December 31. After lifting the bike on his shoulder he covered a distance of 100 meters in 30 seconds. He secured the top position after defeating 21 participants and also entered his name in the India Book of Records. An Inspector in the Tripura Police Department Dharmendra said, "I am elated after achieving the record feat. I achieved this record on December 31, 2022, and hence want to convey my best wishes to the youths of the country on New Year. My achievement will be a source of inspiration for them. Now, I am keen on making a world record."