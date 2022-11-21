.

Bihar man breaks 51 coconuts on head in two minutes

A man from Bihar's Kaimur district has set a world record by smashing 51 coconuts on his head. Dharmendra Singh is famous all over the world for his unique talent. He has a total of six world records in his name. His name has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records and India's World Records. Earlier, he entered the world record by breaking 51 wood apples on his head and bending 15 iron rods with his teeth.