Gaya (Bihar): A family from Bihar's Gaya celebrated the first birthday of their pet parrot named Shiva. The video of the birthday celebrations that surfaced on social media has won the hearts of netizens. The birthday was celebrated just the way people celebrate their birthdays. The video opens with a birthday wish while the parrot was in the cage.

The parrot then comes out of the cage and walks toward the cake. It then holds the knife in its mouth and tries to cut the cake. Later, the parrot also tasted its birthday cake. The owner of the parrot, Dr Amarnath Pathak, branch officer of Magadh University, posted pictures and videos of the birthday celebrations and wrote, "Shiva turns one today, Happy birthday to you Shiva".

In a similar incident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, four teenagers from the Lakhanpur area celebrated the birthday of their pet heifer. They threw a small party on the occasion by decorating the area with balloons. The teenagers made a cake of wheat flour for the animal and decorated it with seeds and flower petals.

Pratyush Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, Ishita Sharma and Anvita, along with their family members, celebrated the birthday of the heifer with cheer and joy setting an example of compassion and kindness towards animals. They also made it wear a birthday party cap and a garland made of flowers and leaves. According to Utkarsh Sharma, every living being deserves love and sharing happiness with animals gives him a unique pleasure. The heifer's birthday bash has moved the people living around and the teenagers have received immense appreciation for their efforts.