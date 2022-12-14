.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar loses his temper when the latest hooch tragedy issue was raised in State Assembly. The CM got greatly irked as Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the effectiveness of the state govt's liquor ban in the wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chhapra. The deaths occurred from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. The health of the victims started deteriorating on Tuesday evening after they consumed the liquor that afternoon, as per their family members. Following the incident, villagers blocked highways 73 and 90 and demanded compensation as well as the arrest of the accused who sold the spurious liquor.