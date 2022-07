.

Bihar CM names four newborn tiger cubs at Patna zoo Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bihar Forest and Environment Minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu on the occasion of International Tiger Day named four newborn tiger cubs under the Chief Minister's direction. He said that he was hopeful of tiger numbers to grow. The names decided for three male cubs and one female cub were Keshari, Vikram, Magadh, and Rani.