Bengaluru: Man stuck on a waterlogged road rescued by security guards Published on: 14 hours ago

A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru. In the viral video, the man can be spotted being stuck in the middle of the flooded road and security guards rushing to the spot to help him get to safety. Low-lying areas have fully submerged in water as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Karnataka.