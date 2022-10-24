.

Bengaluru: Bike rider dies after falling from flyover

A bike rider died after falling from the Electronic City flyover on the Bengaluru-Hosur National Highway on Monday. The deceased biker was identified as Kore Nagaraju (33) of Andhra Pradesh. The rider died on the spot as a result of losing control and falling from the incline of the flyover, police said. BETL and Electronic City traffic police visited the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem.