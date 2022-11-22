.

Bengal BJP protests with mosquito nets against rising dengue cases

The Bengal BJP on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the West Bengal Assembly against the rise in dengue cases in the state. The leaders walked underneath a mosquito net carrying a dummy mosquito and posters. They raised slogans, "We don't want a dengue government." The BJP moved the adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss the issue on Tuesday. The rise in dengue cases in the state has become a cause of discomfort for the ruling TMC government.