Published on: 18 minutes ago

Koriya (Chhattisgarh): An exciting video of three bears sneaking into the residential area of Chattishgarh's Koriya to steal honey from the honeycomb has surfaced. People present on the spot were terrified of the bears and the bee attack but the netizens applauded the bears' efforts to climb up a water tank to eat honey. In the video, three bears are seen scaling up a water tank to its peak and attacking bees. As soon as the hive broke, the locals, scared of the bees, started to run for shelter. Meanwhile, another bear sneaked into the residential area of RES Colony of Kanker.