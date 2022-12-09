.

Beaches in Chennai experience sea rage ahead of Cyclone Mandous Published on: 2 hours ago

Most of the beaches in Chennai are experiencing sea rage ahead of the approaching Cyclone Mandous, which was recorded 270 km southeast of Chennai. As informed by the experts, the cyclone may weaken in the next few hours. Particularly affected by the upcoming cyclone were the Marina, Ennore, Kattupalli, and Besant Nagar beaches. Marina beach was completely closed and the police evacuated the public in the area. The coastal districts are also experiencing heavy rains in the purview of the approaching cyclone.