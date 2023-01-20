Bathinda: An automobile dealer has built a custom 4-feet mini jeep as a hobby which has now become a rage in the automobile market of Punjab's Bathinda. He has also carved a market for this small vehicle which can zip through narrow alleys.

The vehicle caught the attention of the locals due to its unique design and utility. Ramandeep Singh, the maker of this custom-built vehicle, who deals automobiles, got the idea of creating a mini version jeep after realising the need for a small vehicle to drive through narrow lanes leading to the farm fields.

He assembled the vehicle using parts from the jeep and built this mini jeep that can seat two people. The design is fully Indian, however, the engine and tyres are imported. Singh is yet to officially register the vehicle and talks are on to patent the custom-built vehicle.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramandeep Singh said the demand for the modified jeep is mostly from the differently-abled people due to the convenience it offers to negotiate the narrow alleys and safety. The four-wheeler is well balanced with huge imported tyres that unlike a bike are safer to drive in narrow lanes, he said.

The two-seater is also trailer enabled and has provision to attach a trailer to carry more stuff to the fields, or wherever necessary. The custom-jeep, according to him, rivals the regular ones with its unique design features. The jeep is modified to meet the needs of the people, Singh said.

Cost - it is low on cost. The 4-feet jeep is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh and can accommodate two people. It runs on petrol and has a claimed mileage of 35 to 40 km per litre. The jeep is capable of carrying 1 quintal of weight. Apart from this, Singh has also created an 80cc mini motorcycle for kids.