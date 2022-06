.

Elephants beat summer heat, enjoy cool splash at Bandhavgarh Reserve Published on: 14 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

It was a shutter bug's delight at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve recently when a herd of elephants took to cool splash and dust bathing in a pond in the Umaria area of the forest in Madhya Pradesh. A herd of wild tuskers was found wading through the pond. It was almost irresistible as some of the tourists captured the moment on their smartphones.