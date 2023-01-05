.

Bajrang Dal workers tear posters of Shah Rukh starrer Pathaan in Ahmedabad Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 3 hours ago Koo_Logo Versions

A group of Bajrang Dal workers ransacked the publicity posters of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' movie at a mall in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. They also removed a decoration raised for the Pathaan's movie promotion outside the multiplex situated on the upper floor of Ahmedabad's largest mall in a posh locality in Vastrapur area. They vandalized posters and hoardings amid slogan shouting against the star of the movie. It all happened ahead of film release slated for January 25.