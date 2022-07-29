.

Home guards in Bahraich given unique punishment, video goes viral Published on: 34 minutes ago

Home guard personnel match shoulder to shoulder with the police to maintain law and order. However, sometimes some home guard jawans also indulge in indiscipline. In such situations, different types of departmental actions are taken against them. In Bahraich, a video of punishment given to some home guard jawans by their in-charge is going viral. It is said that these home guard jawans were punished to jump like frogs. The home guard jawans had apparently come late on duty.