Landslides disrupt Kedarnath Yatra Published on: 2 hours ago

Incessant rains caused heavy landslides in Uttarakhand on Thursday, due to which the Sirohbagarh Highway was blocked for more than 24 hours. The vehicles were diverted to Dungri Path-Khekhal. Kedarnath Dham saw a substantial dip in the number of pilgrims visiting it. Around 8000 pilgrims had to go back due to the continuous landslides. The pilgrimage was expected to resume on Friday.