Baby elephant enters Karnataka school; reunited with mother Published on: 4 hours ago

A baby elephant who was separated from its mother in the hilly forest area of ​​Bilgirigiranga sneaked into a school to play with the students of Puranipod residential school in Yalandur taluk in Karnataka on Sunday. The students rushed to the school despite a holiday and fed the baby elephant milk and bananas. They also sang 'Aane Bantondane, Yaoorane' (a famous song in Karnataka). Later, the villagers informed the forest department. The personnel of the Yalandur forest department reunited the baby elephant with its mother near Erannakatte.