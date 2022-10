.

Ayodhya witnesses grand laser show on 'Chhoti Diwali' Published on: 2 hours ago

Deepotsav was organised here on Sunday ahead of Diwali, the auspicious festival of lights. The temple town was lit with glorious laser lights on Chhoti Diwali. Fireworks and laser lights were part of Diwali festivities and were organised by the department of tourism and culture in collaboration with the district administration.