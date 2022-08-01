.

Auto washed away in Chitravati river, driver goes missing in K'taka

Sri Sathyasai (Karnataka): The Chitravati river is overflowing due to heavy rains in the upper Karnataka state. Rivers and bends are overflowing in the Sri Sathyasai district due to the rising water levels. An auto coming from Subbaraopet towards Kodikonda got swept away while crossing the river. Shankarappa, the driver, was only in the auto at the time of the accident. The auto was washed away in the stream. The search for the missing Shankarappa is on.