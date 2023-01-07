.

A video of an Australian songbird 'Superb Lyrebird' has surfaced on social media. The video is claimed to be from the forest area of Dabhyakheda village in Dharni tehsil of Maharashtra's Amravati district. According to some ornithologists, this bird is not found anywhere in Asia. Bird experts are of the opinion that it is surprising if this bird is claimed to have been found in Amravati. The Superb Lyrebird is one of the world's largest songbirds and is renowned for its elaborate tail and courtship displays. They are most well-known for their impressive ability to mimic sounds, including car alarms and engines, camera shutters, crying babies, music, ringtones, and even words. These fascinating birds mimic sounds from the environment around them. The species is endemic to Australia and is found in forests in the southeast of the country. Lyrebirds look as interesting as they sound. They look like large Brown Pheasants with striped tail feathers that curl outward at the ends, and fluffy plumage around the tail. Their bodies are brown and grey, with a reddish hue to the wings. The adult male has an ornate tail, with special curved feathers. The tails of females and young males are long, but lack specialised feathers. Lyrebirds mostly feed on insects, spiders, worms and moths. More rarely, they will feed on lizards, amphipods, frogs and seeds. It finds food by scratching with its feet through the leaf litter. They mostly tend to forage alone, but females and young males may be seen feeding together. It is a ground-dwelling species in moist forests, but roosts in trees at night.