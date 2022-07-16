.

Raichuru (Karnataka): A man was tied with a harness and lowered down to open floodgates Gurjapur barrage. Dramatic visuals showed the man being dropped down with help of crane. But he refused, sensing high water current, and, as such, was lifted back to the bridge. Gurjapur Bridge cum barrage with 100 floodgates is built over the Krishna river. Nowadays the river is in full swing following heavy rains in southern India.