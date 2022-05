.

Assam: Efforts made to airdrop relief materials in Haflong amid flood Published on: 6 minutes ago

The Haflong hill station of Assam has been inundated by heavy rainfall. Efforts to airdrop relief material were initiated in Haflong hill station amid the Assam floods on May 18. It will continue till May 19. IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days.