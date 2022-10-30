.

Morbi (Gujarat): Over 60 persons were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge was repaired just a week before the accident and on Saturday, a video of around 150 people jumping and running on the bridge has surfaced. The cable bridge was seen swaying vigorously just 24 hours before the accident which killed at least 60 people. In the video, the locals are seen swaying the bridge vigorously. The government has initiated a rescue and search operation while an interrogation has also been commenced. Videos of the horrific rescue have also surfaced.