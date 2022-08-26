.

Army eliminates Pak terrorists trying to infiltrate into India at Uri sector Published on: 6 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Pakistani terrorists were trying to infiltrate India in the Uri sector on Aug 25. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance systems after specific following intelligence inputs were received. All three terrorists were eliminated near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote sector of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials on said on Thursday. They released the video on Friday.