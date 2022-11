.

Army assault dogs demonstrate skills in counter-terror training in Uttarakhand Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Indian Army demonstrates skills in using assault dogs in counter-terror operations at the ongoing wargame, Yuddh Abhyas. The event was held in high altitude Auli, Uttarakhand. The Indian and US armies are jointly doing Yuddh Abhyas less than 100 km from the China-India border. The troops are going to carry out heli-borne combat operations too in mountain region.