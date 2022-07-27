.

AP: Car goes missing amid heavy rains in Eluru

A car went missing after it was washed away by a strong current on the water-logged roads amid heavy rainfall in the Padmavati Vagu area of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh. With the rivers and streams overflowing, the roads are blocked with knee-deep levels of water. Unable to predict the force of flow, the driver of a car kept driving and got stuck amid the stream. The car engine stopped working after a while. Locals noticed the driver in trouble and rescued him but the car was washed away.