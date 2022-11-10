.

Anurag Thakur satirises Cong party's Gareebi Hatao slogan Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur taking a dig at the Congress's 'Gareebi Hatao' was being circulated on social media. While addressing an event, the minister said, "Indira Gandhi had raised the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' and even Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also chanted it. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, too, invoked the slogan. But when I travelled to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency, which used to be a bastion of Congress, during the 'Tiranga Yatra' I saw many huts." He was ridiculing the Gandhis alleging that they had failed to eradicate poverty in their own constituency and dubbed the 'Gareebi Hatao' a mere slogan, which was not implemented by Congress properly though they were at the helm for many years.