Animals resort to bonfires as chilling cold engulfs North India Published on: 8 minutes ago

As the cold wave in India keeps getting chillier, humans and animals in several states are suffering alike. Though humans have numerous ways of shielding themselves from the cold, animals barely have any external resources that they can use to escape the cold. In such almost brutal natural circumstances, a video of some cattle warming themselves up around a bonfire lit by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Haldwani is making rounds across the media. In the video, these stray animals can be seen trying to comfort themselves by absorbing the warmth of the fire, standing there for hours until the fire in it recedes. The men around too welcomed the animals in their attempts of seeking some warmth by whatever means they see are possible. Although this particular incident was captured from the Terai area of Haldwani, it is pretty common to see such scenarios in several other parts of the state. Haldwani Terai has in the past few months experienced severe cold with the temperatures dropping down to as low as 5 degree Celsius. Apart from the health problems caused because of the extreme cold, this drop in temperatures has triggered many other issues including the fog, leading to an unclear vision for vehicles on the road resulting in frequent and severe accidents. While small bonfires in residential areas are a common sight, the urban areas too resort to these household and traditional measures to fight the harsh winters. In most urban areas, the municipal corporation and municipality have made arrangements for bonfires at various places. These facilities also seem to be availed by the stray animals in the area.