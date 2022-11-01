.

Published on: 2 hours ago

A wild eagle was rescued by an animal lover after it got stuck in a mobile tower due to illness. Jeevi Anand rescued the ailing eagle in Gandhinagar by climbing on to the tower. Anand arrived at the spot with his team immediately after he learnt about the condition of the bird. The eagle was carefully brought down and provided proper treatment. Currently, the eagle is recovering. The video of the rescue operation has garnered much appreciation from everywhere.