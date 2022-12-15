.

Close shave for elderly man after being run over by bus in Mumbai Published on: 13 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An elderly person had a close shave with death after a bus drove over him. The man from Mumbai's Powai was knocked down by the bus on Tuesday. The vehicle ran him over as horrified passersby watched on. The incident was captured on CCTV. The video shows the man clad in kurta pyjama trying to cross a road. As he walks, the bus moves slowly knocking him in the process. However, the man was lucky as he escaped unscathed. He was seen standing up and confronting the driver at the end of the video.