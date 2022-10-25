.

Devotees get money as prasad on Diwali night in this Maha temple Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Amravati (Maharashtra): In a decade-old tradition, money is distributed as 'prasad' to the devotees at the Kali Mata temple in Amravati. Thousands of devotees throng the temple on the night of Diwali to get this unique kind of 'prasad'. On behalf of Shakti Maharaj, the chief priest of the temple, Rs 10 notes were distributed among the devotees. It is believed that offering money brings prosperity in life. The prasad distribution ceremony is popularly known as "Barakat". Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', Shakti Maharaj said that it's the 38th year of "Barakat".