.

American doctor marries Indian man in Uttarakhand as per Hindu customs Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An American doctor came all the way to India to marry her Indian boyfriend man according to Hindu customs. The doctor Frenchska married Vikas from Uttarakhand's Tehri district on November 16. Vikas weorks as hotel manager in America and he met her there. During the wedding, Frenchska was wearing Uttarakhand's traditional Nathuli, and Vikas wore an off-white sherwani.