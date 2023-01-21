Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Several hilly areas including Auli and Badrinath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand witnesses heavy snowfall much to the delight of tourists. While all the tourist places are sparkling with snow, pilgrimage destinations like Badrinath are also covered in snow blankets. Auli is covered in 4-foot-deep snow following heavy snowfall.

Auli is one of the prime destinations in India for enjoying winter vacations. It evokes irresistible wanderlust in the hearts of travelers from all over the world. It is also known as the ski destination in India and attracts people to enjoy snow sports. Usually, snowfall in Auli starts in December, and it frequently occurs until March. This is also one of the best times to visit Auli as the valley gets covered under a thick ice sheet for around four months.

Dotted with apple orchards, old oaks, and pine trees, there is no dearth of natural beauty in Auli. The skiing destination of India is covered in blankets of snow making it is a perfect winter destination at the moment. Apart from skiing, one can also go for numerous treks in the hills of the Garhwal Himalayas and enjoy the spellbinding views of the snow-draped mountains.

Auli has been attracting visitors and adventure seekers for a long time now. The place can be reached easily by various modes of transport as it is well- connected with other parts of the country via air, rail, and road. Jolly Grant Airport and Rishikesh railway station are the nearest aerodrome and railhead, serving Auli respectively.