Alert driver escapes as building collapses on his JCB in Farrukhabad of UP Published on: 1 hours ago

Debris fell on a JCB during the demolition of a five-story building of the Time Center in the Farrukhabad district of UP. The driver sitting in it somehow managed to save his life by jumping off the vehicle. No casualties were reported but the JCB got damaged. The city magistrate reached the spot and expressed her anger on lack of police forces at the spot.